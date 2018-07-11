Meghan Markle Revisits College in Dublin That Gave Her an Acting Award 5 Years Ago

Meghan Markle's latest royal appearance was an extra special one.

During her second day of events in Dublin, Ireland, with her husband, Prince Harry, on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Trinity College.

Interestingly enough, it's actually not the first time Meghan has been to the historic campus. Back in November 2013, the former actress received the Bram Stoker Medal for Entertainment from the university's Philosophical Society, for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits.

At the time, she donned an informal ensemble consisting of distressed cropped skinny jeans with black stilettos, paired with a navy blue peacoat, black-and-gray scarf and a Louis Vuitton bag.

The 36-year-old royal sported a much more polished look for her second visit, a sophisticated Givenchy suit with Sarah Flint pumps.

During their walkabout around campus, Meghan even reportedly told one fan that Dublin was her "favorite city," according to the DailyMail.

The Duke and Duchess had a jam-packed schedule on Wednesday, including a meeting with Michael Higgins, the president of Ireland, at his home, where the two also met his wife, Sabina, and their Bernese Mountain Dogs.

Hear more on Harry and Meghan's first official foreign visit as newlyweds in the video below!

