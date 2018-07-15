Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Thinks She's 'Terrified,' Says He's Been Frozen Out of Communication With Her

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, sat down with The Sun for his second on-camera interview, and gave his thoughts that Meghan hasn't adjusted to royal life as effortlessly as it appears.

"My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified," Thomas said. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile – this is a pained smile."

“It really worries me," he continued. "I think she’s under too much pressure. There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.”

He also criticized the royal dress code Meghan has largely been following.

“Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?” he said.

Thomas said that despite his efforts, he has been unable to reach Meghan since they spoke briefly after her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

"Since the [first] interview, the phone number that I call doesn't work anymore," he said. "The, I guess, liaison with the royal family never answers back, and there's no address I can write to, so I have no way of contacting my daughter."

"My message [to her] would be, 'I love you, I miss you, I'm sorry for anything that went wrong,'" he added. "And I want to be her child's grandfather and I want to be near them. I want to be a part of their life. I'd like to put our differences behind us, and get together. I miss you very much."

He also had a message for Harry.

"Get over [it]," he said he would tell his son-in-law if he had the chance. "I'm your new father-in law. My answer to the royal family is 'I'm Meghan Markle's dad, we're just a family now.'"

Last month, a source told ET that Meghan and Harry's relationship with Thomas is "fractured," and that the royal couple was given no advance warning when Thomas did his first on-camera interview with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid in June.

"They understand he has been harassed by the paparazzi 24/7 but it’s hard for them to accept his apology when he’s again taking cash," the source said.

"Meghan loves her father deeply and Harry and Meghan have tried to offer him support and guidance adjusting to the media attention," the source added. "But the relationship is fractured and it will be interesting to see where they go from here."

