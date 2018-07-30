How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her 37th Birthday With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is turning 37 years old on Aug. 4, but will actually be spending her special day at a wedding with Prince Harry.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke recently tweeted that Harry is serving as the best man at the wedding of his close friend, Charlie Van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks. The wedding will take place on Meghan's birthday.

Van Straubenzee also attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May, wearing a baby blue tie and vest.

"Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach," Rooke said about not being able to photograph the occasion next month. "Can't do everything!"

The upcoming nuptials isn't the only wedding Harry and Meghan have been together since tying the knot. Last month, the couple attended the wedding of Harry's cousin, Celia McCorquodale, to George Woodhouse in Stoke Rochford, England, where Meghan gracefully held on to Harry when she nearly slipped in her heels.

Meanwhile, Meghan's father, Thomas, spoke to The Mail on Sunday over the weekend about their ongoing family drama, when he claimed that he's been "cut off" from his daughter but still wanted to send her a birthday card.

"If I send a birthday card to Kensington Palace, or wherever she's living now, it'll just be one among thousands," he said. "I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express, but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn't explode."

Despite Meghan's father continuing to speak out, her relationship with Harry is stronger than ever. The two recently shared a sweet kiss onstage after Harry won a charity polo match, leading team captain Nacho Figueras to later joke about being the third wheel.

