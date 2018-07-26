Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry During Trophy Ceremony at Polo Match: Watch!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't shy when it comes to PDA.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex cheered on Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday, where Harry took part in a polo match to benefit Sentebale, the foundation he started with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support the mental health and well-being of children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry's Sentebale St. Regis team ended up winning the match, and Meghan presented the trophy to the winning team. After warmly hugging the team captain -- polo superstar Nacho Figueras -- Meghan reserved a kiss on the lips for Harry.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A kiss for Harry from Meghan! pic.twitter.com/3Y7aNhcnKR — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 26, 2018

As the couple later said their goodbyes, Meghan affectionately rubbed 33-year-old Harry's back before the two sweetly held hands.

And a rub on the back for her victorious husband! pic.twitter.com/75DjDusRmC — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 26, 2018



ET spoke to Meghan's former Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams, earlier this month, where he joked that Meghan was "about to rule the entire world."

"It's amazing," Adams said. "She's coming into her power in an amazing way, and I know that she and Prince Harry are going to do incredible things together."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Elton John Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding ‘Felt Like Progress’

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Explains Why She Keeps Speaking Out Publicly About Her

Inside the Royal Family's Plan to Deal With Meghan Markle's Controversial Family

Related Gallery