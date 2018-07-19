Patrick J. Adams Says He Knows Meghan Markle Will Do 'Incredible Things' as a Duchess (Exclusive)

Patrick J. Adams is already missing his Suits family.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 36-year-old actor at the Broken Star premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday, the same night season eight of the legal drama premiered on the USA Network.

Adams told ET that he has "been texting" with the entire cast, "telling them congratulations and good luck." He said he had plans to go home and watch the season eight premiere with his wife, former Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario.

"I'm gonna watch it when I get home, I promise," Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross on the show, shared. "Or maybe tomorrow. It might be a late night."

As for whether Meghan Markle, who portrayed his onscreen lover, Rachel Zane, was one of the people he texted?

"No, she's busy, I think. About to rule the entire world or something," he joked. "It's amazing. She's coming into her power in an amazing way, and I know that her and Prince Harry are going to do incredible things together."

The two both departed the show after last season's finale.

While it's a bittersweet time for Adams, he said he "couldn't be happier" for his former co-stars, like Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt).

"I miss my friends, of course. I've seen all the promos this year, the show looks like it's in triple-A form," he said. "Everybody looks great. I'm happy there's some new energy on set [with Katherine Heigl]. I think the new credits look amazing."

"I think the whole thing's great," he added. "I think it's exactly what it needs to be, so I'm really happy for them."

And speaking of doing incredible things together, now that Suits has wrapped, Adams is focused on other projects, including a new sci-fi film, Clara, with Bellisario.

"We met working, so our whole relationship -- work is an integral part of both of our lives, so there's really no line between the two," he explained. "We're both writing right now, our house is filled with people creating all the time. Working is a really natural place for us."

"She's one of my favorite actors in the world," he continued. "I've directed her, she's directed me. We love to create stuff together. So, it was a perfect thing to go do, and I hope we get to do it for the rest of our lives."

Meanwhile, across the pond, Markle may have her hands tied with royal duties, but it sounds like Adams isn't the only one feeling nostalgic about Suits. Last Thursday, while chatting with fans in Ireland, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she misses being on set.

"I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it," Fiona Moore recalled to Hello!about her conversation with Markle. "She said, 'So do I.'"

Hear more on Markle and Adams' departure from the series in the video below.

