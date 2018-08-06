Clearly, it doesn't take much to put Meghan Markle at the center of a fashion controversy!

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, attended the marriage of his childhood friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks on Saturday, her 37th birthday. While there, she suffered the most minor of wardrobe malfunctions, which naturally drove Twitter into an immediate frenzy.

At the ceremony, the top button of her black shirtdress came undone, revealing her lacy black camisole underneath. Although she was quick to button up the garment, critics on Twitter were just as quick to claim the non-incident was a “deliberate” attempt on the Duchess’ part to steal the wedding party’s thunder on the special day.

“Meghan stepped out in dark-color like someone attending a funeral, and did she deliberately flaunt her bra for the camera? The bride, 27, and groom, 30, look young and cute, but Meghan stole the show with her deliberate wardrobe malfunction,” one person tweeted. And they weren’t alone. Markle was lambasted by a number of other Twitters users who pounced on the arguably harmless moment.

Meghan stepped out in dark-colour like someone attending a funeral, and did she deliberately flaunt her bra for the camera?. The bride,27, and groom, 30, look young and cute, but Meghan stole the show with her deliberate wardrobe malfunction.- https://t.co/4y2yDG3csw — Joy Musa (@Joywesey) August 4, 2018

I see London, I see France, I see Meghan's ...well, not underpants but just as embarrassing a moment. I suppose the good news is that she did wear a lovely lace bra. pic.twitter.com/edNevO0Kly — darlene foster (@fdarlene491) August 5, 2018

“I see London, I see France, I see Meghan's ...well, not underpants but just as embarrassing a moment,” one tweeted. “I suppose the good news is that she did wear a lovely lace bra.”

However, some did come to the birthday girl’s defense.

“She is wearing a camisole there is no wardrobe malfunction,” one of Markle's defenders clapped back on a post about the button snafu. “Can you not for once, just stop with the criticizing, every time Meghan steps out you find something to complain about.”

