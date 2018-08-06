Meghan Markle's friends, family and former colleagues are still celebrating her first birthday as a royal!

The Duchess of Sussex turned 37 on Saturday, and while she was busy attending a wedding with Prince Harry, those close to her were showering her with love via social media.

One of those people was her former makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who took to Instagram, sharing a silly video of the former Suits star playfully eating raspberries off her fingers.

"Happiest of birthdays my friend!!" he captioned the post.

Meghan was very active on social media long before she married Prince Harry and had to delete her accounts as part of royal protocol. But if you were following her years ago, this video may look familiar, as Meghan posted a picture of the moment to her own Instagram account at the time:

Hear more on Meghan's pre-royal life in the video below!

