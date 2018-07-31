Why Meghan Markle's Birthday Means Something Special To The Queen

Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating more than Meghan Markle’s 37th birthday when August 4th arrives!

Although the newly-named Duchess of Sussex’s big day is naturally a huge event unto itself, the 92-year-old Queen has long held that date in high esteem. Why? It was Her Majesty’s own mother’s birthday as well.

The Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, was born on that very date in 1900. She died in 2002 at the age of 101. Perhaps the Queen and the Duchess will be able to bond over the sharing of such momentous occasions on a single day.

However, as we previously reported, the plan for Markle’s birthday has already been revealed and, like many royal things, is incredibly dutiful. She and her husband, Prince Harry, will be attending his pal Charlie Van Straubenzee’s wedding to Daisy Jenks, according to royal photographer Tim Rooke. But they won’t just be attending, Harry will serve as his childhood friend’s best man as well, making it impossible for them to somehow skip the nuptials. But, we’re betting the prince has something up his sleeve in order to ensure Markle’s first birthday as a member of the royal family is extra special!

The Duchess’ big days arrives almost a week after the couple’s brand-new monogram was revealed. The elegant new symbol was first pointed out by Australian TV personality, Georgie Gardner, when she showed and discussed a thank-you letter from the Duke and Duchess on The Today Show. The monogram was prominently featured on the stationary.

A single symbol was created by combining both an “H” and an “M,” obviously for the couple’s first initials, set under a coronet, or tiny crown, and featuring crosses pattee, fleur-de-lys and strawberry leaves.

