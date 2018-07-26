Meghan Markle Pulls Off Casual Royal Style in an Elegant Denim Dress -- Shop Her Look!

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England, with Prince Harry on a sunny Thursday afternoon -- donning denim for the occasion.

The Duchess of Sussex chose a dark blue chambray midi by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera, the designer she wore to the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June. The denim design was a more casual choice for the royal, but still appeared extremely polished with its tailored silhouette, wide belt that flatteringly cinched her waist and deep pockets, which pretty much made this dress perfect. The beautiful A-line skirt floated with every step and the modest calf length provided enough coverage while the frock's open V-neckline and cap sleeves kept her cool in the heat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Getty Images

The former Suits star accessorized with her go-to Aquazzura nude pumps, Tom Ford oversized sunglasses and a rattan J.Crew clutch. Look familiar? That's because Pippa Middleton carried the same summery bag at Wimbledon earlier this month. Perhaps the sisters-in-law borrow from each other's closets?

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Channel Markle's polo style by shopping our favorite lineup of denim dresses below.

