Mandy Moore Is Already Wearing One of Fall's Biggest Trends -- See Her Look!

Mandy Moore continued her fashion-forward style streak this week, following her whirlwind tour of Paris Couture Week.

On Tuesday, the This Is Us leading lady strutted into a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, sporting a head-turning multicolored fringe dress by Missoni. The bustier top fit Moore's figure like a glove, but the true star of the piece was its tasseled skirt that swished with every step. One can't wear a flapper fringe frock without showing off its moves, which the actress playfully demonstrated on Instagram.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fringe is poised to be one of fall's biggest trends (as witnessed on the runways of Gucci, Givenchy and Proenza Schouler). The dramatic design goes in line with next season's larger-than-life motto, where statement looks like exotic animal print and '80s power shoulders will reign. Although most fringe renditions may be reserved for the sartorially adventurous, it can be adapted into wearable silhouettes, such as a overlay satin cami or a floral jumpsuit adorned with just a touch at the sleeve's hem. However, vibrant frocks decked out in the swishy detail are highly encouraged (a chic, unexpected option for weddings and fancy date nights).

Whether you're seeking to try a pinch or go all out, shop our edit of fantastic fringe selects for every style and budget before it's everywhere next season.

Mango

Mango Fringe Dress $120 $60

ASOS

ASOS Design Slinky Fringe Midi Dress in Floral Print $76

Topshop

Topshop Fringe Crystal Sweatshirt $95

Staud

Staud Marr Sweater Navy $190 $114

Eloquii

Eloquii One Shoulder Jumpsuit With Fringe Detail $170

Shopbop

Cami NYC The Blain Cami $172

Matches Fashion

Ellery Fandango V-Neck Fringe Crepe Midi Slip Dress $655 $196

Matches Fashion

Stella McCartney Fringed Striped Mesh-Knit One-Shoulder Top $675 $202

The Dreslyn

Nomia Curved Fringe Dress $580 $290

Matches Fashion

Raey Slit-Front Fringed Silk Midi Skirt $424

Peek into Moore's beautiful Los Angeles home in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Holmes Just Wore the Chicest Work Outfit That's Professional and Stylish -- Shop Her Look!

Kendall Jenner Wears 2 Super Cool Matching Sets in Paris -- Shop Her Exact Pieces!

Taylor Swift Can't Stop Wearing Boots and It's Making Us Excited for Fall -- Shop Her Style for Under $100!