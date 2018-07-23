Gigi Hadid's One-Step Trick to Making Head-to-Toe Black Not Boring

Gigi Hadid can pretty much pull off any trend imaginable. From a gauzy yellow bubble-sleeved bandeau top to tiny sunglasses, there is no stopping the model from trying out of-the-moment pieces, and she's often one of the first to don a trend before it blows up. Case in point: animal print. It's poised to run the gamut come fall, as exotic patterns from leopard to snakeskin rendered in clothes and accessories were spotted on numerous fall 2018 shows.

Over the weekend, the model demonstrated the trend as unexpectedly wearable (especially if you're a beginner with such statement pieces). Dressed in head-to-toe black, Hadid added a pop of interest to the sleek monochrome ensemble of bodysuit, ripped RtA denim, intentionally half-worn topper, Tommy Hilfiger leather boots and Versace mini bag with a snakeskin-printed belt by Streets Ahead.

James Devaney/GC Images

The wildlife-inspired accessory breaks up the one-shade outfit and lends a chic rock 'n' roll edge to the look. The one-step trick is the easiest way to keep an all-black outfit from being boring and wear the eye-catching trend without letting it wear you.

Copy the blonde's getup by throwing on a snakeskin belt with your go-to black pieces from our selects ahead.

ASOS

New Look Snakeskin Effect Double Buckle Western Belt $13

Banana Republic

Banana Republic Snake-Effect Leather Trouser Belt $48

Macy's

MICHAEL Michael Kors Python-Embossed Leather Waist Belt $68

Yoox

Cantarelli Regular Belt $89

Streets Ahead

Streets Ahead Classic Snakeskin $129

