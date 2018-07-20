Gigi Hadid Channels Belle From 'Beauty and the Beast' in a Dreamy Yellow Top -- Get Her Look!

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she headed out for a V magazine party in New York City, donning a gauzy, honey-yellow, off-the-shoulder top -- yellow continues to be a trending color among celebs -- that reminded us of Belle's iconic yellow dress from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The frothy finish, puffed sleeves and shoulder-baring design gave the bandeau top from Slashed by Tia an ultra-romantic feel, while the midriff style kept it sexy and cool. The supermodel paired the statement piece with Jacquemus pumps, a Louis Vuitton bag, Re/Done flared jeans, Lako Bukia x Natia Khutsishvili earrings and Jemma Wynne rings. We especially adore the monochrome accents provided by the matching shades of her top, shoes, bag and even her nails!

Gotham/GC Images

The blonde beauty hosted the soiree at Bowery Electric to celebrate her V114 covers. Fellow model Winnie Harlow, musician Charli XCX and singer Kim Petras, who surprised guests with an impromptu performance, joined the event.

Griffin Lipson

Griffin Lipson

Griffin Lipson

Copy Hadid's flirty look for the weekend with our selects ahead, and read our tips on how to wear the sunny color according to your skin tone here.

Revolve

Tularosa Molly Blouse $158

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Cropped Flare Jeans $85

Nordstrom

Mercedes Castillo Noni High Slingback Pump $425

Baublebar

Baublebar Gennyfer Hoop Earrings $32

Topshop

Topshop Yellow Small Bucket Bag $45

