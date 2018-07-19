Here's What You Should Buy From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale According to Your Celebrity Style Muse
Although we're in the thick of summer, before you know it fall will be underway, which means we'll be shopping for new pieces! Following Amazon Prime Day, Nordstrom's annual anniversary sale comes in full swing with an expansive range of new fall collections discounted for a limited time -- making this a sale fashion lovers can't miss. The lineup is filled with designer brands such as Tibi, Self-Portrait, Theory, Vince and Veronica Beard, along with affordable lines like J.Crew, Madewell and Vince Camuto. We also can't forget Nordstrom's private labels like Halogen and Trouvé that don't break the bank and the bevy of beauty brands à la Charlotte Tilbury, NARS and Bobbi Brown that offer limited-edition items exclusive to the sale.
To give it a fun celebrity-style spin, we scoured the deals and edited down to the chic buys we think top style stars would nab. So if you resonate with Meghan Markle's penchant for bateau necklines or Kendall Jenner's sporty, cool-girl aesthetic, peek ahead at our selections inspired by fashion-forward celebs.
Meghan Markle
By now we know the Duchess of Sussex adores open necklines (she can't stop wearing them!), thus we had to choose this polished plaid bateau jacket, along with pavé stud earrings similar to her go-to pair and a face palette to achieve her rosy, bronzed glow.
Shop Meghan's Style
Theory McClair Plaid Off the Shoulder Jacket
$495 $330
Nordstrom Pavé Square Stud Earrings
$98 $65
Charlotte Tilbury Pretty Glowing Skin Palette
$153 $75
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge is another royal who serves as major style inspiration. She loves her dresses and this dotted number reminds us of her recent Wimbledon look. A regal red coat is a staple she adores for fall and a nude pump is a versatile shoe she reaches for constantly.
Shop Kate's Style
Maggy London Print Midi Dress
$138 $92
Kensie Notch Lapel Peplum Coat
$228 $150
Charles David Calessi Pointy Toe Pump
$219 $145
Priyanka Chopra
We've been crushing on the Quantico actress even more lately as every one of her outfits has been drop dead gorgeous. She relies on trendy, put-together pieces that express her feminine style, which is why we can totally see her owning this pink blazer, silk cami and wrap shirtdress.
Shop Priyanka's Style
J.Crew Dover Blazer
$198 $132
Vince Silk Split Hem Camisole
$225 $150
Eliza J Stripe Faux Wrap Shirtdress
$138 $92
Jennifer Lopez
The multi-talented performer likes to opt for high-waist jeans and a sexy top for date night. This metallic bodysuit, skinny denim and oversized hoop earrings are immediately giving us glamorous J.Lo vibes.
Shop Jennifer's Style
ASTR Twist Front Bodysuit
$55 $36
Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans
$149 $100
Dean Davidson Bamboo Style Hoops
$225 $150
Kendall Jenner
The style chameleon can pull off anything, but the supermodel is often spotted mixing her sporty side with of-the-moment wares. This belted checked blazer is a cool take on the menswear trend, similar to what she's worn before. We can totally see her rocking this Adidas frock with sneakers and a leather waist bag thrown over the shoulder.
Shop Kendall's Style
Tibi Belted Glen Check Blazer
$595 $398
Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Dress
$60 $45
Treasure & Bond Mason Pebbled Leather Belt Bag
$79 $53
Taylor Swift
The songstress is playful and youthful in her sartorial choices. A graphic sweater is fun paired with a mini skirt as she's not shy about showing off her long legs. However, she's practical about her bags as a roomy tote is ideal for stowing daily essentials.
Shop Taylor's Style
1901 Graphic Cotton Sweatshirt
$65 $43
Topshop Cord Miniskirt
$60 $40
Madewell Mini Transport Perforated Leather Crossbody Bag
$169 $110
Amal Clooney
The human rights lawyer is the epitome of poise and grace, but she's not afraid to take risks. A classic jewel-toned jumpsuit is an essential in her wardrobe and she would elevate it with a fashion-forward coat. Berry lip colors are a must to channel Clooney's signature beauty look.
Shop Amal's Style
Julia Jordan Shoulder Bow Jumpsuit
$149 $99
Avec Les Filles Colorblock Cotton Trench Coat
$199 $130
NARS Undressed Liquid Lip Set II
$104 $49
Gigi Hadid
The blonde model has a knack for sporting leggings outside of the gym. She toughens the ensemble with edgy boots and tops it off with a denim jacket for her off-duty outfit.
Shop Gigi's Style
Levi’s Oversize Denim Trucker Jacket
$168 $110
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
$54 $36
Marc Fisher LTD Yentia Chelsea Boot
$210 $130
Victoria Beckham
The fashion designer has a uniform and she's sticking to it! A high-neck long-sleeve blouse, wide-leg trousers and flat-top sunglasses are her tried-and-true pieces.
Shop Victoria's Style
Vince Camuto Smocked Neck Blouse
$89 $59
Trouvé High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
$89 $60
Quay Australia x Tony Bianco Drama by Day 55mm Square Sunglasses
$55 $36
Feast your eyes on all of the former Spice Girl's 14 engagement rings.
