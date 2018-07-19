Fashion

Here's What You Should Buy From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale According to Your Celebrity Style Muse

By Amy Lee‍
Raymond Hall/GC Images, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

Although we're in the thick of summer, before you know it fall will be underway, which means we'll be shopping for new pieces! Following Amazon Prime Day, Nordstrom's annual anniversary sale comes in full swing with an expansive range of new fall collections discounted for a limited time -- making this a sale fashion lovers can't miss. The lineup is filled with designer brands such as Tibi, Self-Portrait, Theory, Vince and Veronica Beard, along with affordable lines like J.Crew, Madewell and Vince Camuto. We also can't forget Nordstrom's private labels like Halogen and Trouvé that don't break the bank and the bevy of beauty brands à la Charlotte Tilbury, NARS and Bobbi Brown that offer limited-edition items exclusive to the sale. 

To give it a fun celebrity-style spin, we scoured the deals and edited down to the chic buys we think top style stars would nab. So if you resonate with Meghan Markle's penchant for bateau necklines or Kendall Jenner's sporty, cool-girl aesthetic, peek ahead at our selections inspired by fashion-forward celebs. 
 

Meghan Markle

By now we know the Duchess of Sussex adores open necklines (she can't stop wearing them!), thus we had to choose this polished plaid bateau jacket, along with pavé stud earrings similar to her go-to pair and a face palette to achieve her rosy, bronzed glow. 

Meghan Markle Dior dress
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Shop Meghan's Style 

Theory plaid bateau jacket
Nordstrom

Theory McClair Plaid Off the Shoulder Jacket  $495 $330

Nordstrom stud earrings
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Pavé Square Stud Earrings  $98 $65

Charlotte Tilbury face palette
Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pretty Glowing Skin Palette  $153 $75

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is another royal who serves as major style inspiration. She loves her dresses and this dotted number reminds us of her recent Wimbledon look. A regal red coat is a staple she adores for fall and a nude pump is a versatile shoe she reaches for constantly.

kate_middleton_meghan_markle_gettyimages-998533358.jpg
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Shop Kate's Style

Maggy London dotted dress
Nordstrom

Maggy London Print Midi Dress  $138 $92

Kensie red coat
Nordstrom

Kensie Notch Lapel Peplum Coat  $228 $150

Charles David nude pumps
Nordstrom

Charles David Calessi Pointy Toe Pump  $219 $145

Priyanka Chopra

We've been crushing on the Quantico actress even more lately as every one of her outfits has been drop dead gorgeous. She relies on trendy, put-together pieces that express her feminine style, which is why we can totally see her owning this pink blazer, silk cami and wrap shirtdress. 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Getty Images

Shop Priyanka's Style

J.Crew pink blazer
Nordstrom

J.Crew Dover Blazer  $198 $132

Vince silk cami
Nordstrom

Vince Silk Split Hem Camisol$225 $150

Eliza J striped shirtdress
Nordstrom

Eliza J Stripe Faux Wrap Shirtdress  $138 $92

Jennifer Lopez 

The multi-talented performer likes to opt for high-waist jeans and a sexy top for date night. This metallic bodysuit, skinny denim and oversized hoop earrings are immediately giving us glamorous J.Lo vibes.

Jennifer Lopez jeans
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shop Jennifer's Style

ASTR bodysuit
Nordstrom

ASTR Twist Front Bodysuit  $55 $36

Good American jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans  $149 $100

Dean Davidson hoops
Nordstrom

Dean Davidson Bamboo Style Hoops  $225 $150

Kendall Jenner

The style chameleon can pull off anything, but the supermodel is often spotted mixing her sporty side with of-the-moment wares. This belted checked blazer is a cool take on the menswear trend, similar to what she's worn before. We can totally see her rocking this Adidas frock with sneakers and a leather waist bag thrown over the shoulder. 

Kendall Jenner blazer and sneakers
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Shop Kendall's Style

Tibi belted blazer
Nordstrom

Tibi Belted Glen Check Blazer  $595 $398

Adidas striped dress
Nordstrom

Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Dress  $60 $45

Treasure and Bond belt bag
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Mason Pebbled Leather Belt Bag$79 $53

Taylor Swift 

The songstress is playful and youthful in her sartorial choices. A graphic sweater is fun paired with a mini skirt as she's not shy about showing off her long legs. However, she's practical about her bags as a roomy tote is ideal for stowing daily essentials. 

Taylor Swift in green sweater and denim shorts
Dave Hogan/TAS18/Getty Images

Shop Taylor's Style

1901 sweatshirt
Nordstrom

1901 Graphic Cotton Sweatshirt  $65 $43

Topshop cord mini skirt
Nordstrom

Topshop Cord Miniskirt  $60 $40

Madewell tote
Nordstrom

Madewell Mini Transport Perforated Leather Crossbody Bag  $169 $110

Amal Clooney

The human rights lawyer is the epitome of poise and grace, but she's not afraid to take risks. A classic jewel-toned jumpsuit is an essential in her wardrobe and she would elevate it with a fashion-forward coat. Berry lip colors are a must to channel Clooney's signature beauty look. 

Amal Clooney Giambattista Valli jumpsuit
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

Shop Amal's Style

Julia Jordan jumpsuit
Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Shoulder Bow Jumpsuit  $149 $99

Avec Les Filles trench
Nordstrom

Avec Les Filles Colorblock Cotton Trench Coat  $199 $130

NARS lip set
Nordstrom

NARS Undressed Liquid Lip Set II  $104 $49

Gigi Hadid

The blonde model has a knack for sporting leggings outside of the gym. She toughens the ensemble with edgy boots and tops it off with a denim jacket for her off-duty outfit. 

Gigi Hadid leggings
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shop Gigi's Style

Levi's trucker jacket
Nordstrom

Levi’s Oversize Denim Trucker Jacket  $168 $110

Zella Leggings
Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings  $54 $36

Marc Fisher boots
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Yentia Chelsea Boot  $210 $130

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer has a uniform and she's sticking to it! A high-neck long-sleeve blouse, wide-leg trousers and flat-top sunglasses are her tried-and-true pieces.

Victoria Beckham
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Shop Victoria's Style

Vince Camuto blouse
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Smocked Neck Blouse  $89 $59

Trouve check pant
Nordstrom

Trouvé High Waist Wide Leg Trousers  $89 $60

Quay flat top sunglasses
Nordstrom

Quay Australia x Tony Bianco Drama by Day 55mm Square Sunglasses  $55 $36

