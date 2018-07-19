Here's What You Should Buy From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale According to Your Celebrity Style Muse

Although we're in the thick of summer, before you know it fall will be underway, which means we'll be shopping for new pieces! Following Amazon Prime Day, Nordstrom's annual anniversary sale comes in full swing with an expansive range of new fall collections discounted for a limited time -- making this a sale fashion lovers can't miss. The lineup is filled with designer brands such as Tibi, Self-Portrait, Theory, Vince and Veronica Beard, along with affordable lines like J.Crew, Madewell and Vince Camuto. We also can't forget Nordstrom's private labels like Halogen and Trouvé that don't break the bank and the bevy of beauty brands à la Charlotte Tilbury, NARS and Bobbi Brown that offer limited-edition items exclusive to the sale.

To give it a fun celebrity-style spin, we scoured the deals and edited down to the chic buys we think top style stars would nab. So if you resonate with Meghan Markle's penchant for bateau necklines or Kendall Jenner's sporty, cool-girl aesthetic, peek ahead at our selections inspired by fashion-forward celebs.



Meghan Markle

By now we know the Duchess of Sussex adores open necklines (she can't stop wearing them!), thus we had to choose this polished plaid bateau jacket, along with pavé stud earrings similar to her go-to pair and a face palette to achieve her rosy, bronzed glow.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Shop Meghan's Style

Nordstrom

Theory McClair Plaid Off the Shoulder Jacket $495 $330

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Pavé Square Stud Earrings $98 $65

Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pretty Glowing Skin Palette $153 $75

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is another royal who serves as major style inspiration. She loves her dresses and this dotted number reminds us of her recent Wimbledon look. A regal red coat is a staple she adores for fall and a nude pump is a versatile shoe she reaches for constantly.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Shop Kate's Style

Nordstrom

Maggy London Print Midi Dress $138 $92

Nordstrom

Kensie Notch Lapel Peplum Coat $228 $150

Nordstrom

Charles David Calessi Pointy Toe Pump $219 $145

Priyanka Chopra

We've been crushing on the Quantico actress even more lately as every one of her outfits has been drop dead gorgeous. She relies on trendy, put-together pieces that express her feminine style, which is why we can totally see her owning this pink blazer, silk cami and wrap shirtdress.

Getty Images

Shop Priyanka's Style

Nordstrom

J.Crew Dover Blazer $198 $132

Nordstrom

Vince Silk Split Hem Camisole $225 $150

Nordstrom

Eliza J Stripe Faux Wrap Shirtdress $138 $92

Jennifer Lopez

The multi-talented performer likes to opt for high-waist jeans and a sexy top for date night. This metallic bodysuit, skinny denim and oversized hoop earrings are immediately giving us glamorous J.Lo vibes.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shop Jennifer's Style

Nordstrom

ASTR Twist Front Bodysuit $55 $36

Nordstrom

Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans $149 $100

Nordstrom

Dean Davidson Bamboo Style Hoops $225 $150

Kendall Jenner

The style chameleon can pull off anything, but the supermodel is often spotted mixing her sporty side with of-the-moment wares. This belted checked blazer is a cool take on the menswear trend, similar to what she's worn before. We can totally see her rocking this Adidas frock with sneakers and a leather waist bag thrown over the shoulder.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Shop Kendall's Style

Nordstrom

Tibi Belted Glen Check Blazer $595 $398

Nordstrom

Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Dress $60 $45

Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Mason Pebbled Leather Belt Bag $79 $53

Taylor Swift

The songstress is playful and youthful in her sartorial choices. A graphic sweater is fun paired with a mini skirt as she's not shy about showing off her long legs. However, she's practical about her bags as a roomy tote is ideal for stowing daily essentials.

Dave Hogan/TAS18/Getty Images

Shop Taylor's Style

Nordstrom

1901 Graphic Cotton Sweatshirt $65 $43

Nordstrom

Topshop Cord Miniskirt $60 $40

Nordstrom

Madewell Mini Transport Perforated Leather Crossbody Bag $169 $110

Amal Clooney

The human rights lawyer is the epitome of poise and grace, but she's not afraid to take risks. A classic jewel-toned jumpsuit is an essential in her wardrobe and she would elevate it with a fashion-forward coat. Berry lip colors are a must to channel Clooney's signature beauty look.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

Shop Amal's Style

Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Shoulder Bow Jumpsuit $149 $99

Nordstrom

Avec Les Filles Colorblock Cotton Trench Coat $199 $130

Nordstrom

NARS Undressed Liquid Lip Set II $104 $49

Gigi Hadid

The blonde model has a knack for sporting leggings outside of the gym. She toughens the ensemble with edgy boots and tops it off with a denim jacket for her off-duty outfit.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shop Gigi's Style

Nordstrom

Levi’s Oversize Denim Trucker Jacket $168 $110

Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $54 $36

Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Yentia Chelsea Boot $210 $130

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer has a uniform and she's sticking to it! A high-neck long-sleeve blouse, wide-leg trousers and flat-top sunglasses are her tried-and-true pieces.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Shop Victoria's Style

Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Smocked Neck Blouse $89 $59

Nordstrom

Trouvé High Waist Wide Leg Trousers $89 $60

Nordstrom

Quay Australia x Tony Bianco Drama by Day 55mm Square Sunglasses $55 $36

Feast your eyes on all of the former Spice Girl's 14 engagement rings.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra's Polka Dot Trousers Are the Party Pants We Need -- Shop Her Look!

Meghan Markle Shops Her Closet and Wears a Dress She Already Owns -- Get Her Look!

Pippa Middleton's Printed Dress Proves the Voluminous Sleeve Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Shop Her Look!