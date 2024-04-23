Christina Applegate is offering her signature blend of boldness and transparency to describe the illness that's forced her to wear diapers. And as Applegate prefaced the conversation, apologies if the candidness makes you queasy.

In an episode aptly dubbed "Can I Be Honest?" on her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, the 52-year-old actress opened up about the ordeal she's been dealing with over the last several weeks. It started with contracting COVID-19 for the very first time, after someone "real close" to her "dropped the ball" by hitting up a bowling alley and then coming to her home and spreading the disease.

Applegate, who suffers from multiple sclerosis -- commonly referred to as MS -- said she and her caretaker got sick. Due to being immunocompromised, Applegate feared the worst. She said she had a headache and the chills, thinking that was the worst of things and she'd be "completely fine." But she was wrong. Her COVID diagnosis ultimately became long COVID, which led to a chest infection and her heart to speed. Then, as if that weren't enough, Applegate dived into the "poop talk."

After apologizing about having to get so graphic, Applegate shared she contracted a virus that resulted in her "pissing out of my a** for a few days."

Christina Applegate onstage at the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"To the point where I couldn't ... I was so dizzy. I was so sick. I couldn't eat," she continued. "I couldn't anything. And finally I had to do one of those samples -- [a stool test], which is fun, and that's sarcasm, as you know -- because you poop into a receptacle and then you have to scoop your own poop into vials. And it was so gross I started vomiting while doing this. Anywho, [test] came back [and] I had something called sapovirus. It is when you ingest the fecal matter of someone else from your food. Someone else's poop went into my mouth and I ate it."

Applegate shared it's been almost three weeks of being sick from this virus. She said she traced it back to takeout salad from a restaurant she's frequented for 15 years.

"Anyway that's my fun story," she quipped. "It's been real fun."

What's more, Applegate said she was recently supposed to visit her brother who just welcomed a baby. But there was no way she'd make it there in her condition because "I will s**t in the car."

Christina Applegate with her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

"I'm gonna be gross," she added. "I woke up at three o'clock in the morning in a pool of s**t. Didn't know it happened, and having MS at three o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I'm wearing diapers."

Sigler, who also battles with MS, and Applegate then proceeded to "pick a bone" with the maker of their adult diapers. Long story short -- they wish the adult diaper makers would make a more sexy product.

Applegate, who first went public with her diagnosis in August 2021, has been open about the debilitating effects of MS and said in the wake of her diagnosis, she vowed to be honest about her health journey. She said as much in a March interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

"I make these jokes because if I don't, I'll suffocate. I'll be done," Applegate shared. "I'm not ready for the healing yet. I will get there. When someone says, 'Have you accepted this as your new normal?' No, f**k you, absolutely not."

