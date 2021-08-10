Christina Applegate is opening up about a difficult diagnosis. The 49-year-old Dead to Me actress took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to share that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote. "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."

The Emmy winner added that it has been "a tough road" since her diagnosis.

"But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it," she added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis is "a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)."

Applegate is mom to 10-year-old daughter Sadie, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.

Other celebrities who also have publicly battled MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

In March 2020, Blair opened up about advice she'd give to others who received a frightening medical diagnosis, saying they should try to "be open, but also really take this opportunity to be the best you you can be, to help your days along."

