Christina Applegate could have added Bravolebrity to her resume!

In the latest episode of her Messy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the duo get into a conversation about reality TV with comic legend Martin Short, who admits it isn't for him.

Not only do Applegate and Sigler share that they watch way more reality TV than they should, but the Married With Children star says that she was actually offered a chance to hold up a diamond on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I was asked to be a Housewife for Beverly Hills," Applegate reveals to the surprise of both Sigler and Short. "They asked me to be one 10 years ago, and what's funny is I ended up becoming really good friends with the executive producer of it because our kids went to school together and he's like, 'Oh yeah, we asked you.'"

Christina Applegate says she was asked to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Applegate shares that she asked her friend if he thought she would be a good Housewife, and he did not, telling her, "It would have been the most boring s**t I have ever seen in my life.'"

The Dead to Me actress couldn't have agreed more.

"I wouldn't have shown up to any dinners," she says. "I would have been in my sweatpants and I'd be laying in bed. What fun is that? No. I would be the worst Housewife anyway."

While she isn't on the series, Applegate admits that she has devoted a good amount of time to reality TV.

"In the two years that I have been watching from my bed, I have probably watched 300 hours of reality television," she says.

When asked by Short if she would hang out with any of the Housewives in her day-to-day life, Applegate says no. However, she feels different about the people on Below Deck.

"No, not at all," she says when asked. "I'm sorry, guys, for the reaction. I'm kind of friends with some of them now, more from Below Deck. The stews and stuff like that. I have slipped into their DMs and become friends with, like, Captain Lee, he's amazing, and Kate Chastain and Daisy [Kelliher]. I'm more of the Below Deck people because they are interesting."

Christina Applegate says that she would have bee the most boring housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Emily Shur/Bravo via Getty Images

While Applegate isn't down for joining the Housewives franchise, Bette Middler is. In March, the Hocus Pocus star took to X (formally known as Twitter) to put her bid in to join the series.

"Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I've never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some sh*t. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH," she wrote.

Andy Cohen, who is the executive producer of all 11 shows in the franchise, reacted to the veteran actress' interest in the show.

"She would be the grand dame of Beverly Hills in a second," Cohen exclaimed. However, he also raised concerns about Midler's possible discomfort with the show's filming process.

"She did not care for this process of ours at all," Cohen explained about working with her during his time at 48 Hours. "My only concern as I was really thinking this through is I don't know that she would love us just showing up with cameras running, gunning her."

Still, Cohen said he is down if she is.

"I will be very excited for Bette Midler to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Just want to say that. Also, I mean, Bette Midler is a superstar. How much would that cost because she said she wants to make a lot of money to sh*t talk."

