Andy Cohen has some reservations about Bette Midler possibly joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During Monday’s live episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen addressed Midler's recent interest in joining the hit Bravo reality show.

Cohen shared his thoughts on Midler's potential addition to the show, saying, "You may have seen Bette Midler's tweet. She said, 'Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I've never watched it, but I'm in the mood to talk some sh*t and to get paid for it? A dream,'" Cohen remarked during the show.

When asked about Midler's tweet, Cohen expressed enthusiasm about the legendary entertainer joining the cast. "She would be the grand dame of Beverly Hills in a second," Cohen exclaimed. However, he also raised concerns about Midler's possible discomfort with the show's filming process.

Cohen reminisced about a past encounter with Midler during his time at 48 Hours and recalled her aversion to the documentary-style filming approach. "She did not care for this process of ours at all," Cohen explained. "My only concern as I was really thinking this through is I don't know that she would love us just showing up with cameras running, gunning her."

Despite his concerns, Cohen expressed excitement about Midler's prospect of joining the cast, but wondered over how much she’d cost, adding, "I will be very excited for Bette Midler to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Just want to say that. Also, I mean, Bette Midler is a superstar. How much would that cost because she said she wants to make a lot of money to sh*t talk."

He also discussed the possibility of Midler making guest appearances on the show, suggesting she could start as a friend of one of the Housewives.

"Bette FaceTimes Kyle. 'What are you wearing? Is this white enough for the white party? What are you wearing to Garcelle's barbecue?'" Cohen joked.

The latest season of RHOBH featured Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Annemarie Wiley and Sutton Stracke.

However, Wiley recently revealed her departure from the show after just one season. She took to social media to express her disappointment at not being invited back for a second season.

"I'm disappointed is an understatement," Wiley said of not returning to the reality show after season 13. "I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming two weeks later, mid-season."

