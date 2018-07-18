Priyanka Chopra's Polka Dot Trousers Are the Party Pants We Need -- Shop Her Look!

Consecutive date nights have been on the agenda as of late for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

The adorable couple was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday, following a group dinner the night before with Jonas' brothers, Kevin and Joe, along with Joe's fiancée, actress Sophie Turner.

The Quantico leading lady turned up in a chic ensemble as expected, and her pants particularly caught our eye. Sporting a cream version of the Neveda polka-dot wide-leg trouser from Nanushka, the style star made a case for donning the whimsical dots for a romantic evening out. She paired the playful pants with a black button-down, matching neck scarf, nude buckle strap sandals and a Prada backpack.

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Considering there is a heatwave in London right now -- an uncanny occurrence for the gloomy city -- a lightweight pant like Chopra's is a fantastic choice to keep cool and stylish against the warmth.

Copy the gorgeous brunette's trendy outfit by scoring a polka dot pant for yourself. Team with basics like the actress did or if you're feeling real adventurous, sport it with a bold color or mix with another dotted number. Shop our edit ahead.

Revolve

Nanushka Nevada Pants $475

Forever 21

Forever 21 Polka Dot Palazzo Pants $20

Modcloth

Modcloth Makes Things Breezier Wide-Leg Pants $65

Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Leo Pant $158

Need Supply Co.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Serra Polka Dot Trousers $552 $386

Net-a-Porter

Peter Petrov Hester Polka-Dot Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants $850 $510

Watch our exclusive interview with Chopra here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Wears Stripes Again to a Baseball Game With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Priyanka Chopra's Dress Is Perfect For the Office in the Summer -- Shop Her Look!

Mila Kunis' Outfit Is the Fashion Girl's Alternative to Boring Black Pantsuits -- Shop Her Look!