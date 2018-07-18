Priyanka Chopra's Polka Dot Trousers Are the Party Pants We Need -- Shop Her Look!
Consecutive date nights have been on the agenda as of late for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!
The adorable couple was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday, following a group dinner the night before with Jonas' brothers, Kevin and Joe, along with Joe's fiancée, actress Sophie Turner.
The Quantico leading lady turned up in a chic ensemble as expected, and her pants particularly caught our eye. Sporting a cream version of the Neveda polka-dot wide-leg trouser from Nanushka, the style star made a case for donning the whimsical dots for a romantic evening out. She paired the playful pants with a black button-down, matching neck scarf, nude buckle strap sandals and a Prada backpack.
Considering there is a heatwave in London right now -- an uncanny occurrence for the gloomy city -- a lightweight pant like Chopra's is a fantastic choice to keep cool and stylish against the warmth.
Copy the gorgeous brunette's trendy outfit by scoring a polka dot pant for yourself. Team with basics like the actress did or if you're feeling real adventurous, sport it with a bold color or mix with another dotted number. Shop our edit ahead.
Nanushka Nevada Pants $475
Forever 21 Polka Dot Palazzo Pants $20
Modcloth Makes Things Breezier Wide-Leg Pants $65
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Leo Pant $158
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Serra Polka Dot Trousers
$552 $386
Peter Petrov Hester Polka-Dot Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants
$850 $510
Watch our exclusive interview with Chopra here.
