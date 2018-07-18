Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Wears Stripes Again to a Baseball Game With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

By Amy Lee‍
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at baseball game
Rob Carr/Getty Images

It's official, Jennifer Lopez has found her go-to uniform for date night. 

The superstar was spotted at the 89th MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, wearing an off-the-shoulder striped dress by New York-based brand Milly as she held hands with baseball veteran boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at baseball game
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Coincidentally, the multi-talented performer has donned the classic print before during a softball game with her beau in June via a striped bodysuit and white wide-leg trousers by the same designer. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at softball game
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

The 48-year-old brunette is gravitating towards white-and-black stripes lately as she was witnessed in a matching striped crop top and pant set from affordable brand Naked Wardrobe for a dinner date night earlier this month. 

Jennifer Lopez
Getty Images

The stylish mom of two demonstrates the timeless print is fantastically versatile for any occasion. To stock up on stripes like J.Lo, shop our edit of our favorite selects ahead. 

Topshop striped jumpsuit
Topshop

Topshop Shirred Striped Jumpsuit $45

Modern Citizen striped tie tee
Modern Citizen

Modern Citizen Amy Tie-Back Tee $60

English Factory striped off-the-shoulder dress
Shopbop

English Factory Off Shoulder Stripe Dress $68

J.Crew one-shoulder striped swimsuit
J.Crew

J.Crew One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Classic Stripe $118

Milly striped bodysuit
Milly

Milly Rivera Knit ¾ Sleeve Bodysuit $265

Alice and Olivia striped pant
Shopbop

Alice + Olivia Beta Jeans $295

See the power couple enjoy time together on the beach. 

