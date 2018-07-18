Jennifer Lopez Wears Stripes Again to a Baseball Game With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez
It's official, Jennifer Lopez has found her go-to uniform for date night.
The superstar was spotted at the 89th MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, wearing an off-the-shoulder striped dress by New York-based brand Milly as she held hands with baseball veteran boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
Coincidentally, the multi-talented performer has donned the classic print before during a softball game with her beau in June via a striped bodysuit and white wide-leg trousers by the same designer.
The 48-year-old brunette is gravitating towards white-and-black stripes lately as she was witnessed in a matching striped crop top and pant set from affordable brand Naked Wardrobe for a dinner date night earlier this month.
The stylish mom of two demonstrates the timeless print is fantastically versatile for any occasion. To stock up on stripes like J.Lo, shop our edit of our favorite selects ahead.
Topshop Shirred Striped Jumpsuit $45
Modern Citizen Amy Tie-Back Tee $60
English Factory Off Shoulder Stripe Dress $68
J.Crew One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Classic Stripe $118
Milly Rivera Knit ¾ Sleeve Bodysuit $265
Alice + Olivia Beta Jeans $295
See the power couple enjoy time together on the beach.
