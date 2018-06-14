Priyanka Chopra's Latest Outfits Are Everything We Want To Wear Right Now

Can we take a moment and talk about how Priyanka Chopra is slaying the sartorial game right now?

The Quantico actress has always been stylish, but since she has been spotted out on the town multiple times in a row in New York City as of late -- often arm in arm with new boyfriend Nick Jonas -- each outfit keeps getting better than the last (if that's even possible). Perhaps it's due to her enlisting a new stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, who dresses basically every "It girl," including the Hadids, Ariana Grande and model Sara Sampaio. Nevertheless, the brunette stunner is owning her summer style strong by donning covetable ensembles that strike the perfect balance of being wearable and trend-laden.

Feast your eyes on Priyanka's latest lineup of super chic looks here and scoop up style tips we're borrowing from the 35-year-old star.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Finding yourself in a wardrobe rut every morning recently? Try this blazer and denim combo for work, stat. A lightweight striped blazer like Priyanka's is polished for the office in the summer. Streamline with a one-shoulder tank or bodysuit to tuck underneath the jeans. Accessorize with a sleek tote, modern Mary Jane pumps and small rectangular sunnies to finish.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Date night outfit sorted! Priyanka donned a sky blue satin crop top and midi skirt set for dinner with Nick. She draped a sleek white blazer over the shoulders, carried a matching Bottega Veneta bag and donned velvet Gianvito Rossi ankle-strap heels, along with Illesteva cat-eye specs with transparent frames. The contrast of colors and fabrics provides elevates the romantic look.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Monochrome ensembles never fail to appear incredibly chic. Copy this cream-colored getup head to toe by teaming a fitted asymmetric knit and gathered ruffled skirt like Priyanka's trendy Jacquemus piece. Add on a matching carryall and gold hoop earrings. Then, throw on an unexpected pair of strappy metallic pink heels à la the actress's Aquazzura pair. We seriously can't stop staring at this look.

Peter Parker/Splash News

A floral shirt dress like the style star's Arias design is the perfect choice for outdoor brunch and rooftop soirees. (Chrissy Teigen donned the same one with jeans!) A denim jacket is an essential if you seek coverage during warm days. Lengthen your silhouette with tall ankle-strap sandals.

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka sported another monochrome look, but this time for the airport! Embracing summer's pastel trend, the actress reached for a light pink Alexander Wang ribbed crop top and flowy trousers rendered in the same shade from Australian brand Acler. A fan of the drape, the former Miss World chose a white jacket to cover the shoulders, along with matching mules to coordinate.

Watch Priyanka and Nick Jonas get cozy on a date in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Takes Priyanka Chopra to Family Wedding -- See the Pic!

Priyanka Chopra and ABC Apologize Over Controversial 'Quantico' Episode

Nick Jonas Adorably Compliments Priyanka Chopra's Smile on Instagram