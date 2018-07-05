How to Pull Off the Color Yellow Like Meghan Markle According to Your Skin Tone

When Meghan Markle decided to forgo her usual color palette of pale pink for, gasp, yellow during her latest royal outing in London on Thursday, we were a little shook. Don't get us wrong, we adore her signature blush dresses, but it was a breath of fresh air to see the Duchess step out in a bright hue.

This got us thinking: How does one pull yellow off? By no means is yellow a new trend, but the fact that it's the middle of summer (and the royal looked amazing in it) is strongly encouraging us to try it now. Although gorgeous, the bold color can be tricky to wear. Luckily, yellow comes in a variety of shades that are complementary to different skin tones, meaning you can find the right one that'll flatter and enhance your complexion.

To help you out, we've narrowed it down to five shades of yellow for each skin tone, demonstrated by our favorite style stars. Discover and shop your match ahead.

Fair

If you're on the pale side like Amanda Seyfried, we recommend reaching for jewel-toned, marigold or mustard shades. A richer rendition like this will bring contrast to your porcelain-like skin and not wash you out. Avoid pale or pastel versions.

Light

Try bright shades like lemon, neon or highlighter hues like Bella Hadid. The vibrancy will trick the eye to think your complexion has a bit of color. Pair it with bronzer and you'll look like you've spent some time in the sun.

Olive

For those with tan skin tones with greenish or yellow undertones, we suggest honey. Amal Clooney enhanced her beautiful olive skin with the warm yellow to bring out her golden glow.

Medium

The Duchess of Sussex chose canary, which complemented her medium light brown skin tone and natural freckles. The sunny shade isn't too light or dark for her complexion.

Deep

Ladies with deep skin tones like Lupita Nyong'o can pretty much rock any shade in the yellow spectrum. We think soft, mellow shades like pastel or daffodil is especially striking.

