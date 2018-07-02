Mandy Moore Steals the Show in Fashion-Forward Looks at Paris Couture Week -- See Her Outfits!

Mandy Moore is slaying the style game in Paris, proving she's a true fashion girl in her own right.

The actress and singer is living the dream in the City of Lights at the haute couture shows and rocking all sorts of designer duds, and every single outfit is très chic!

On her first day in Paris she explored the flea markets in a gorgeous yellow floral summery frock by Tracy Feith, white Bally shoes, Garrett Leight cat-eye sunglasses and an adorable straw tote from Freya.

During the evening, the This Is Us leading lady changed into a slinky gown accessorized with a bucket bag from Azzedine Alaia for the Secret Alchemy of a Collection exhibition preview.

On the official first day of fall 2018 couture week, Moore headed to the Ronald van der Kemp show in a cobalt blue blouse embellished with an oversized bow at the back and printed high-slit maxi skirt by the designer. She paired it with a matching bucket bag from Hatori and Cartier jewelry.

Day two was packed, requiring multiple outfit changes. The 34-year-old brunette started the day off in a jaw-dropping flowy pink-and-red Schiaparelli dress for the front row, a trendy color combo she has donned before, complete with adorable heart-adorned pumps.

Next up: Ralph & Russo. Moore donned a stunning beaded floor-length number from the line's spring/summer 2018 collection. The dress' fluttery sleeves combined with her glam of light pink eyeshadow and soft waves amplified the romantic aesthetic.

Opting for an edgier ensemble for the Dior show, the actress chose a printed T-shirt, black-and-red threaded midi skirt, D-buckle belt and lace-up booties from the French design house.

She finished day two with a bang in a red flared shift dress and Alaia ankle-strap sandals for the Atelier Swarovski cocktail party in honor of the new Penelope Cruz fine jewelry collection.

