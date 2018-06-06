Mandy Moore Reveals Justin Timberlake Apologized to Her for Saying She Had 'Big Feet' Years Ago

Mandy Moore got an apology!

The This Is Us star has been telling the story for years of how Justin Timberlake once mortified her by calling out her "big feet" when the two were on tour at the beginning of their music careers, but now, it seems it has a happy ending.

During her appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Moore again told the story, but revealed that Timberlake had actually recently given her a call to apologize for the situation.

"I had backup dancers and [*NSYNC] had backup dancers and everyone was sort of gathered backstage and they were talking about feet or dancing or something, and somehow the conversation stopped and [Timberlake] looked down at my feet and was like, 'Oh, you've got big feet for a girl,'" she recalled. "And as a 15-year-old, who is, like, madly in love with him... it did [crush me]," she said.

"He's apologized since, though," continued Moore, who is now 34. "He's such a lovely guy. He, like, seeked me out like, 'I just want you to know that I had no idea what I was saying. I was probably trying to flirt with you, and I understand how words can have an impact.'"

"I was like, Justin, sir, you just played the Super Bowl. I'm fine," she added.

These days, Moore's pop career seems to be in the past, as she continues to focus on her role as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us. That doesn't mean the actress is opposed to sharing an epic throwback photo every now and then, however.

