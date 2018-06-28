Angelina Jolie Wears One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Designers to London Church Service

Angelina Jolie just had a royal fashion moment!

The 43-year-old actress-director attended the Service of Commemoration and Dedication at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Thursday, and looked stunning in a custom cowl neck dove grey look from Ralph & Russo, one of Meghan's Markle's go-to designers. With a matching fascinator, gloves, clutch and sparkling broach, Jolie was the picture of sophistication.

The event marked the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George, an honor that is awarded to men and women who hold high office or who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country. It can also be conferred for important or loyal service in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs. Jolie was invited as a recipient of an honour from the Order.

Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was set to attend the event, but pulled out at the last minute due to illness, Buckingham Palace confirmed. Her cousin, Prince Edward, went in her place.

"The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning's service at St Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George," the palace said in a press release. "Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Jolie, who is currently busy filming Maleficent 2, has mingled with the royal family. In 2014, Queen Elizabeth made the actress an honorary dame thanks to her efforts in co-founding the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, which raises global awareness of violence against women.

In April's ITV special, The Queen's Green Planet, the mother of six — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — discussed what she wants her children to learn from Her Majesty.

"This is why it’s important to plant a tree, that’s the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it’s something that they’ve certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message," Jolie said of her trips to Namibia with her children, according to People. "They ask me, 'Why is it so important to her?' You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, 'Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa?'"

Jolie continued: "What it comes down to is you say to the kids, 'You know really, you don’t know her, you can’t understand all that it means to be a queen and all that,' but you try to say, 'You know she’s just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures. She thinks that really matters and I agree with her.'"

