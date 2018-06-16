Angelina Jolie Visits Iraq on UN Trip Amid New Custody Agreement With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is continuing her humanitarian work overseas.

The 43-year-old actress paid a visit to West Mosul in Iraq on Saturday as part of her trip with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie was visibly emotional as she walked through the city's destruction, nearly one year after it was liberated from ISIS occupation.

“This is the worst devastation I have seen in all my years working with UNHCR," she said in front of the ruins of al-Nuri Mosque. "People here have lost everything: their homes are destroyed. They are destitute. They have no medicine for their children, and many have no running water or basic services. They are still surrounded by bodies in the rubble. After the unimaginable trauma of the occupation, they are now trying to rebuild their homes, often with little or no assistance."

“I have no words for the strength it must take to rebuild after loss like this. But that is what the people of this city are doing. They are grief-stricken and traumatized, but they are also hopeful. They are clearing their homes with their own hands, and volunteering and helping each other," she added. "But they need our assistance."

Andrew McConnell / UNHCR via Getty Images

Andrew McConnell / UNHCR via Getty Images

Jolie's trip marked her 61st mission and fifth visit to Iraq with the UN Refugee Agency since 2001. The visit came just days after ET learned she and Brad Pitt were ordered a new temporary custody agreement by the court.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jolie was ordered by a judge to help repair her children's relationship with Pitt. A judge determined that the kids "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," and the 54-year-old actor will now have more time with his minor children -- 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- over the summer.

A source told ET on Wednesday that the new agreement is a "breakthrough" for Jolie and Pitt, explaining that the two have had little communication with one another leading up to it.

"Angelina and Brad have had to come to terms with the fact that their marriage didn’t work and have had to attempt to let their anger go for the sake of the kids," the source said. "The new custody plans have had a positive effect on how Angelina sees this situation. She loves the kids and she doesn’t want to lose them, so she seems to have started communicating with Brad to make things run smoothly. It's actually a breakthrough after having little to no communication for so long."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Billy Bob Thornton Reveals the 'Only Reason' He and Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Aren't Still Together

Angelina Jolie Ordered to Give Brad Pitt More Time With Kids in New Temporary Custody Agreement

Why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Custody Agreement Is a 'Breakthrough' for Them (Exclusive)

Related Gallery