Angelina Jolie Ordered to Give Brad Pitt More Time With Kids in New Temporary Custody Agreement

Angelina Jolie has been ordered by a judge to help repair her children's relationship with their father, Brad Pitt.

According to court documents obtained by ET, a judge determined that the kids "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them." In addition, the judge determined that it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship" with both 43-year-old Jolie and 54-year-old Pitt.

"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]," the judge says in court documents.

A spokesperson for Jolie tells ET that the "misleading leak" of these court docs "is not in the best interests of the children."

"From the start, Angelina has been focused on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the spokesperson adds. "It's deplorable that someone for their own selfish reasons leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."

ET has reached out to Pitt's rep and lawyers for comment.

According to the court documents, Pitt will now have more time with his children -- 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- over the summer, while 16-year-old Maddox, "because of his age and maturity," can determine how much time he wants to spend with his father.

Additionally, the documents state that Jolie must provide Pitt with personal cell phone numbers for each child and allow him to text them whenever he wants. She is not allowed to monitor the minor children's text messages with their father.

The documents also reveal that Pitt will get custody of the kids from June 8 to June 17 for four hours per day while he stays in London -- where Jolie currently rents a house -- designating one or two children to be with him at a time. Pitt also gets custody for 10 hours per day from June 27 through July 1, and from July 8 through July 14. A child therapist will be with the children, and will meet with the kids before and after each two-day period.

When Pitt is back in California, he'll get custody of the kids from July 21 through July 29.

Meanwhile, Jolie is not allowed to be present or interfere during Pitt's time with the children, and is only allowed to call the kids one time per day at a time agreed to in advance by both parents.

A judge approved Jolie and Pitt's original custody agreement in December 2016, granting Jolie physical custody of all six children. According to documents obtained by ET at the time, Pitt would continue to have agreed-upon therapeutic visitations with the kids, as determined by the family's therapist who "shall at all times consider the best interests of the minor children."

In January, a source told ET that Pitt is working hard to maintain a good relationship with his children.

“Brad tries to maintain a safe environment for the children, so that when they visit they stay home,” the source said. "When the children are visiting, they are usually accompanied by bodyguards and nannies. The house is basically on lockdown. He wants his time with his children to be private.”

"Brad really enjoys time with his kids,” the source added. “It’s a really important time for him. The kids are his life. They mean everything to him.”

