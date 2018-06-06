Mandy Moore Recalls Wilmer Valderrama's Infamous Claim to Her Virginity: 'It Was So Uncharacteristic'

Well, this is awkward.

Mandy Moore appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, where the This Is Us star's virginity became a topic of conversation. Stern happened to bring up his 2006 interview with Moore's ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, in which he claimed to have taken her virginity.

She denied the claim back in 2006 in an interview with Elle and did so again on Wednesday.

"Oh god," Moore said the moment Stern dropped Valderrama's name, seemingly knowing what was coming next.

"He said, 'I took--'" Stern began.

"That he took my virginity," Moore interjected.

"He took your virginity," Stern finished.

"He did not. I dated him when I was 16 and 17 -- No!" Moore insisted. "I love him and I still love him and he's a very good friend. And that's why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic."

Nevertheless, she said they're still friends and he's "a good guy."

"I think he learned a valuable lesson that day," she told Stern, laughing.

On a more legitimately romantic note, Moore also shared a sweet story of her first date with fiance and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

"It was lovely. We had this epic three-hour long dinner where we just didn't stop talking and then he left to go on tour the next day," she said.

Moore explained the two stayed in touch over the next six weeks via email, text and other digital means, which she said only heightened their connection. Fast forward three years and the two got engaged in September and she's already talking about having kids in the near future.

And speaking of connections, Moore dropped some fresh details about how she scored the role of Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us. She recalled it coming down to three women and three men auditioning for the final spot in a "chemistry read." She just so happened to be paired up with eventual co-star Milo Ventimiglia -- after her expected partner, Oliver Hudson, decided to skip out on the audition to go fishing.

She said while these kinds of auditions can be extremely awkward, this one wasn't.

"You don't know the person, you shake hands and you're like, 'Hi, you're going to be my husband now. Nuzzle into my neck and let's pretend to be in love and about to be birthing three children,'" Moore said. "Him and I? It was instant, it was easy, it was effortless."

This Is Us will begin filming its third season in July and returns this fall.

For a look back at Moore's relationship with Valderrama, watch the video below.

