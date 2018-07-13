Taylor Swift Reunites With Bestie Gigi Hadid in NYC

Taylor Swift is back with her squad.

The 28-year-old pop star was spotted leaving her New York City apartment with model Gigi Hadid on Thursday. The duo was also joined by Martha Hunt and the Haim sisters -- Este, Danielle and Alana.

Stepping out of her TriBeCa pad, Swift was rocking a blue T-shirt with her cats -- Meredith and Olivia -- on it, navy high-waisted shorts and bright pink sunglasses. Hadid, 23, opted for a mostly black look of jeans and a serpent sweatshirt.

Swift's return to New York follows her romantic Turks and Caicos getaway with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The pair, who have been linked since last May, spent their Fourth of July vacation splashing in the ocean and taking a walk on the beach. The two looked incredibly in love, holding hands and snuggling up to each other in the ocean.

