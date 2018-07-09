Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show PDA on Romantic Turks and Caicos Getaway: Pic

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn still appear to be blissfully in love.

The couple was snapped walking on the beach with drinks in their hands during their cozy trip to Turks and Caicos, showing off their toned figures. Swift sported a striped blue-and-white bikini, while Alwyn went shirtless. The usually private pair had no issue showing PDA at the luxury resort they've been staying at, holding hands while Swift affectionately gazed at her beau.

Swift, 28, opted to spend the Fourth of July with 27-year-old Alwyn this year in Turks and Caicos, forgoing her once-beloved Independence Day party for the second year in a row. Prior to their walk on the beach, the two were snapped cuddling in the ocean.

The last time Swift and Alwyn were spotted together was in May, when they stepped out for lunch in London.

Meanwhile, Swift has made no secret that some of her music on her latest album, Reputation, is about Alwyn. When she kicked off her stadium tour at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in May, Alwyn was there to support her, and she pointed directly at him after singing her song, "Gorgeous" -- which has long been rumored to be about the British actor.

