Taylor Swift Beams in Selfies With Adele and JK Rowling

Taylor Swiftis feeling "grateful."

The "Delicate" singer expressed her gratitude for power Brits Adeleand JK Rowling in an Instagram post on Sunday, showing off two sweet selfies from a performance in London. Swift beams in the shots, snuggling up next to Adele in one and Rowling in another.

"I'm so grateful for these women, for the words they've written and the worlds they've created through their art," she captioned the image. "So stoked to have you at the show in London."

Swift just wrapped two shows at London's famed Wembley Stadium, welcoming special guests Robbie Williams and Niall Horan onstage to surprise the audience. Of the former, she gushed: "I'll NEVER forget the sound of the crowd when Robbie Williams showed up to sing Angels. That was UNREAL!! Thank you to Robbie, that was such a spectacular moment and it meant so much to so many people, including me."

Read more about Swift's latest Reputation tour stops below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Receives Flowers From 'Irish Fan Club' U2 -- See the Sweet Note!

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Manchester Attack Victims During 'Reputation Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Message for Pride Month During Chicago 'Reputation' Show