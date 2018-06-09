Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Manchester Attack Victims During 'Reputation Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift is honoring those affected by the 2017 Manchester bombing.

During her concert at Manchester Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Friday, Swift took a moment to pay tribute to the many victims of the bombing at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, after Ariana Grande's show. Twenty-two people were killed in the attack and 139 were wounded, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in Britain since the July 2005 London bombings.

“You’ve shown that you’re never gonna let anyone forget about those victims,” Swift told her audience during the show. “And you’ve shown that you have such incredible resilience to keep dancing and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy and to keep the excitement.”

“I just want to say, Manchester: It is such an honor to play for you tonight,” she added, before performing an acoustic version of her song “Dancing with Our Hands Tied.”

Grande recently opened up about the bombing in an interview with Fader, revealing how the traumatic event affected her as an artist. "I cried 10 hundred times in the session writing it for you. Here is my bleeding heart, and here is a trap beat behind it.’ There’s definitely some crying-on the-dance-floor stuff on this [album, Sweetener]."

As for how she's coping a year after the horrific bombing, Grande -- who became an honorary citizen of Manchester after raising millions of dollars for the victims in her One Love benefit concert last year -- admitted that time hasn't yet healed all wounds. "I guess I thought with time, and therapy, and writing, and pouring my heart out, and talking to my friends and family that it would be easier to talk about, but it’s still so hard to find the words," she said.

