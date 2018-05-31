Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Step Out for Lunch Date in London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are going strong.

The 28-year-old songstress and her British beau have been keeping a low profile, but on Wednesday the couple resurfaced for a sweet lunch date. Taking a break from her Reputation stadium tour, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was photographed getting into a blacked out Volvo after having lunch at a pub in North London.

The 27-year-old actor, wearing a plain white tee, was spotted right behind her, entering the vehicle from the opposite side. The lovebirds looked happy and relaxed after grabbing a bite to eat, reportedly enjoying traditional fish and chips along with two pints of London Pride beer.

Backgrid

Swift had a week off in between shows. Her last concert was May 25 in Colorado and will resume her tour in Chicago on June 1 before making her way back to the U.K. The tour recently had a setback when Camila Cabello, who is an opener for Swift, was forced to miss a date due to dehydration.

Meanwhile, the GRAMMY winner recently reunited with her bestie, Selena Gomez, during her Los Angeles Reputation concert. See their epic surprise performance in the video below.

