Selena Gomez Gushes Over ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift in Surprise Reunion Performance: Watch!

Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance at her pal Taylor Swift’s Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, California, as a part of her Reputation Stadium Tour on Saturday. The 25-year-old singer performed her hit “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” with her bestie by her side.

She also took a moment to gush over Swift after more than a decade of friendship.

“Thank you to my best friend of now 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she’s been one of my best friends is this person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made,” Gomez explained. “She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family in my life.”

Swift, 28, playfully gave Gomez a shove, and Gomez quipped, “She’s gonna kill me after.”

For her on-stage moment, Gomez rocked a black sequin jumpsuit and Swift rocked a gray snakeskin bodysuit with a black leather jacket and thigh-high boots.

Swift shared a shot of the performance on Instagram, writing, “To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too. @selenagomez.”

Gomez wasn’t the only one to take the stage at Saturday’s show. Swift was also joined by Troye Sivan.

Swift was also joined by some celebrity fans backstage, including Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Amber Rose and even ET's Carly Steel! The ladies all posed together after the show. Roberts has previously joined Swift on stage during her 1989 World Tour and Rose recently shared the VIP invites Swift sent for her and her son, Sebastian, to come to the concert.

