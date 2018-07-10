Taylor Swift Talks Her Muses and Songwriting Process in New Rocker Cover Shoot

Taylor Swift is opening up about what prompts her to write a song.

The 28-year-old singer covers the August issue of Harper's BAZAAR, where she interviews Pattie Boyd -- the British model who was married to rock icon Eric Clapton and Beatles member George Harrison -- to discuss what it's like to inspire iconic songs and to be the one that draws on that inspiration.

"There are definitely moments when it’s like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it," Swift tells Boyd, 74. "A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song. But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head. And that’s the purest part of my job."

The "Delicate" singer continues: "It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room."

Though she can't put her finger on "what it is that makes some people really creatively inspiring," Swift reveals that time spent together doesn't necessarily breed great source material.

"There have been people I’ve spent a lot of time with who I just couldn’t write about," Swift shares. "... It’s just that some people come into your life and they have this effect on you."

Swift recently skipped her used-to-be annual Fourth of July bash for the second year in a row, instead opting for an intimate vacation with her British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The pair, who have been linked since last May, were spotted splashing in the ocean and taking a walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos. The two looked incredibly in love, holding hands and snuggling up to each other in the ocean.

