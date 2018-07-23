Kendall Jenner Wears 2 Super Cool Matching Sets in Paris -- Shop Her Exact Pieces!

Kendall Jenner is in Paris for work, including a Miu Miu shoot alongside Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill and Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, and she's serving up major style on the streets per usual.

The busy supermodel visited the Alexander Wang atelier in the City of Love -- perhaps cooking up something for Fashion Week? -- donning a fire engine red matching jacket and pant from Brit label Marques'Almeida. The topper's belted silhouette, western pockets, sharp collar and silver hardware paired with the trouser's cropped flared shape added to the trendy design. She teamed the bright set with Yeezy python boots and Longchamp leather bag.

Splash News

Later in the day, Jenner stepped out in yet another set via a windbreaker and coordinating shorts by Adidas, complete with chunky, of-the-moment dad sneakers and ankle tube socks. The 22-year-old brunette is an ambassador for the brand, who is often spotted wearing the iconic three stripes. The sporty look is signature to the fashion girl's style as she loves to don athletic streetwear. Gal pal Hailey Baldwin recently announced her new role as style creator for Adidas and U.K. retailer JD.

E-Press/Splash News

Shop Jenner's exact pieces below.

Net-a-Porter

Marques’Almeida Belted Drill Jacket $825

Net-a-Porter

Marques’Almeida Flared Drill Pants $370

Adidas

Adidas Originals Fashion League Windbreaker $90 $45

Macy's

Adidas Originals Fashion League Satin Shorts $50 $38

See the model cozy up to rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons at sister Khloe Kardashian's party.

