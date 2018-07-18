Hailey Baldwin Is Adding Style Creator to Her Resume in New Role With Adidas and UK Retailer JD

Hailey Baldwin announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she has been enlisted as the inaugural style creator for Adidas Originals and U.K. sports fashion retailer JD.

The 21-year-old model will oversee the creative direction of select women's Adidas Originals campaigns with JD for the fall/winter 2018 collection, Harper's Bazaar UK reports.

"I’m so excited to be Adidas and JD’s first ever style creator," the model said in a press release. "Creativity is what drives me -- I love starring in campaigns but being able to direct and have creative control is what I am most passionate about. I’m so inspired by UK style, its where so many trends originate, and I want my work to be a real fusion of my favourite parts of UK, LA and New York street style culture. I cannot wait to share what I have planned for you guys!"

Baldwin has been an ambassador since she presented the Streets of EQT fashion show with the two brands during London Fashion Week last September. Supermodel pal Kendall Jenner is also the face of Adidas.

With her knack for combining unexpected pieces to pull off the of-the-moment edgy, sporty off-duty look, the bride-to-be is a natural choice for the new role.

