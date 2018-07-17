Pharrell Williams' Muse and 'Lemon' Music Video Dancer Mette Towley Stars in Revlon's Newest Campaign

You may not know her name, but Mette Towley's moves can be spotted from a mile away.

The 27-year-old performance artist danced her way to become a viral sensation in the music video for N.E.R.D's hit single, "Lemon," featuring Rihanna. And if you recall, her head was shaven by RiRi herself before making our jaws drop with her epic solo.

Towley joined Pharrell Williams' dance group called The Baes in 2014 and since her breakout role in the catchy tune's video in 2017, she has been enlisted as an ambassador by various brands, thanks to her inimitable talent and cool-girl vibe.

Pharrell Williams and Mette Towley at the Nickelodeon 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty Images

Mette Towley at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 cocktail. Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/WireImage for amfAR

Revlon is the latest brand to call the Minnesota native its muse as she stars in the beauty giant's Lash Loudly campaign that celebrates passionate, creative individuals who aren't afraid to break barriers and inspire others.

In the campaign video, the freckled beauty narrates and delivers an emotive performance to Princess Nokia's "Flava" in an empty studio, alongside classical ballet dancer David Hallberg.

The star applies Revlon's new Volumazing Mascara, which consists of a creamy, long-lasting formula that nourishes and amplifies the lashes, complementing her bold brows, lined eyes and matte skin.

