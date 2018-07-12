Selena Gomez Looks Sporty Cool in New Puma Ads -- See the Pics!

Selena Gomez's latest Puma campaign is kicking our butts to go to the gym!

The 25-year-old superstar nailed the sporty cool look in her latest ads with the athletic lifestyle brand, which she has been the ambassador for since September 2017.

Showing off her toned figure in a red-and-blue sports bra, matching sheer panel leggings and the Amp XT sneaker, the new training shoe that's high-performance and fashion-forward with a comfy knitted collar, exaggerated heel and mid-foot wrap for support and IGNITE foam in the heel for energy return. The drop is part of the DO YOU lineup.

The pop princess also posted on her Instagram page on Thursday of her wearing a sleek black ensemble with the Defy Varsity Mid sneakers.

Gomez was all smiles on Tuesday when she was spotted in New York City, following the engagement news of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin.

And from what we can see in these badass pics, the brunette beauty is doing amazing. Witness the campaign ahead and get in the active mood by shopping stylish workout outfits inspired by our favorite fit celebs here.

