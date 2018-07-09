Chic Celebrity Workout Outfits That'll Make You Want to Go to the Gym -- Get Their Looks!

Summer encourages us to work out more than ever. With sunny vacations scheduled and gorgeous warm-weather pieces to don, we want to feel confident in our minidresses and swimsuits, which means we need to get our butts moving.

To get more excited about working out, we look to our favorite celebrities not only for fitness inspo, but also for ideas on what to wear to the gym and classes. Because let's face it, it's not always fun to work out but if you've got a stylish ensemble you're thrilled about it makes you feel good as you break a sweat.

From Olivia Culpo's bright sports bra and legging set to Gigi's color-block joggers, shop the chicest workout looks ahead.

Model Gigi Hadid is effortlessly cool in beige and teal joggers from up-and-coming Turkey-based brand Sebnemgunay, paired with a nude cami and chunky sneakers from Ash. This ridiculously stylish and comfy ensemble is great for low-key sessions at the gym, yoga class and lounging around at home post-workout. A denim jacket is a choice topper if you seek more coverage while you're out.

Shop Gigi's Look

BP. No Tuck Double Scoop Crop Camisole $10

Sebnemgunay "Wear This On Sunday" Sweatpants $83

Ash Addict Off Sneaker $275

For weight training, try Jennifer Lopez's sleek white-out getup via a breathable cropped tee, Niyama Sol moisture-wicking high performance leggings rendered in an edgy snakeskin print and matching shoes.

Shop Jennifer's Look

Alo Yoga Baby Tee $50

Niyama Sol White Snake Barefoot Leggings $88

Nike Air Max 270 $150

For the girl who's not afraid to stand out, we highly suggest jumping on the colorful coordinated set trend and sport this vibrant red hot bra and legging duo to Pilates from Lovewave à la influencer Olivia Culpo. It's definitely not for the faint of heart, but you can't deny it's utterly of-the-moment and sexy.

Shop Olivia's Look

Lovewave Claire Sports Bra $78

Lovewave Luka Pant $98

Asics Metrolyte II Shoe $70

Actress Lucy Hale loves to spend her off-duty days in leggings, and her go-to pair is this high-waisted Lululemon design. She teamed the navy blue version with a seamless high-neck sports bra from Ryderwear, Adidas trainers and a LA Dodgers cap -- an easy, unfussy outfit that's ready to hit the gym!

Shop Lucy's Look

Ryderwear Seamless Sports Bra $40

Lululemon In Movement 7/8 Tight Everlux 25” $98

Adidas Swift Run Shoes $85

Score tips on how to get an amazing booty courtesy of Selena Gomez's Pilates workout.

