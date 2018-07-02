'Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Says This Is The One Outfit She Feels the Most Confident In (Exclusive)

Along with her unapologetic humor and candid quips, Stassi Schroeder, star of Bravo's hit reality show Vanderpump Rules and podcast host of Straight Up with Stassi, is known for her amazing style. She loves documenting it on social media, so much so that the 30-year-old personality became the founder of a holiday to honor outfit selfies and has proclaimed June 30 to be National OOTD Day -- outfit of the day, if you didn't know already.

To celebrate the inaugural day, Schroeder and her fellow cast members, including Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, spent their warm, sunny Saturday at Pump in West Hollywood, California. The blonde beauty stunned in a white strapless Amanda Uprichard jumpsuit with bow detail, pearl studded heels and nude quilted bag from Chanel and dainty layered necklaces from Kyle Chan and her mom's jewelry line GeorgiJules.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

ET caught up with Schroeder to chat why the holiday is more than just about taking pics, her go-to ensemble that makes her feel the most confident and her room dedicated to shoes. Yes, shoes! Read our interview with the style star ahead.

ET: You founded National OOTD Day! How did this idea come about and why is this important to you?

Stassi Schroeder: Well, originally it was my boyfriend’s idea because I’m always taking OOTDs. I’ve done it for years, and I just love posting them. And he’s like, “Why don’t you do like a holiday like a National OOTD Day, I don’t think anyone has that.” And I’m like, "What would be the point of it?” You know what, in 2018 and the world we live in right now when you post something on social media, whether it’s Instagram, Facebook or anything like that, when you see that your friends have liked it or write like, “You look awesome” or fire emoji, it makes you feel good about yourself, and when you put on a good outfit or something that makes you just feel comfortable your day is that much better. So to celebrate, I guess OOTD day is just to celebrate self-expression and having self-confidence and loving yourself and supporting everyone else that’s doing the same thing.

Is there an outfit you feel the most confident in?

So, [it's] what I’m wearing right now. White is my favorite color. I love jumpsuits and I especially love jumpsuits that I don’t have to suck in or wear Spanx with. So I can eat. I love a good bow. I love feeling ladylike.

Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute attend National OOTD Day x Stassi Schroeder. Lester Cohen/WireImage

Do you have any tips for taking the best outfit selfie?

So, that varies with every person. You just have to find your pose and how you feel best. I love just taking them in the mirror because it makes you look longer and leaner and it’s like an optical illusion. And I just found my pose that I feel the most comfortable in, snap it and then I stick to it.

You went on vacation to Europe recently! What is your advice for packing for a summer getaway?

Well I always say even in life, so besides even a vacation, find your uniform, whether that’s boyfriend jeans and a certain type of blouse and a certain type of shoe, and then just constantly tweak it and add different accessories. And so whenever I travel that’s what I do, I’m like, OK what [is] my basic uniform, like the five that I stick to so then I don’t have to pack too much. I’m not gonna like bring over-the-top stuff when I go on vacation, it’s just not practical. So I really just try and keep it classic, streamlined and simple.

Any favorite places to shop right now?

Honestly, I love shopping online. It is my therapy. It is my Xanax. Like there’s nothing more fun for me than to just be at home on my iPad with my dogs and wine and watching TV and scrolling through Shopbop or Revolve or Net-a-Porter, anything! I just love shopping online.

Do you have a designer you're obsessed with as of late?

Honestly, Amanda Uprichard has become one of my favorites because I love…it fits my…the way she does her jumpsuits and rompers and things like that. It feels like tailored to my…because my boobs are sagging…so it’s like…I always feel comfortable. I don’t really have to mess with anything.

If you had an unlimited budget right now, what is the first piece you would buy?

Oh my god, that is such a good question. It would probably be…I don’t even know if I can even wear it out. It would probably be like some type of blinged out Chanel purse. You know when you see people that just have them…where the f**k did you get that?

Add this to the 10 commandments ASAP. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Feb 10, 2018 at 5:13pm PST

It's like a work of art!

It is like a work of art. It'll probably be that or a good piece of jewelry.

If you had to choose just one, which would you choose? Bags, shoes or jewelry?

Shoes! Oh wait jewelry’s part of it?! Oh…Oh my god. Oh f**k. I have a shoe room. I’m gonna go with shoes.

You have a shoe room?

Yeah. Listen, I live alone and psyched I don’t have a child yet so like I’m having a shoe room while I can.

Watch our exclusive interview with Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute below.

