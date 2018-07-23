Taylor Swift Can't Stop Wearing Boots and It's Making Us Excited for Fall -- Shop Her Style for Under $100!

It's the middle of summer and New York City's sweltering heat isn't stopping Taylor Swift from wearing boots!

The pop princess has been spotted stepping out in between breaks from her Reputation tour sporting various designs of the shoe that's often reserved for colder weather. However, she always pairs it with leg-baring pieces like denim shorts and rompers to keep cool.

The unexpected footwear choice adds an edgy touch to Swift's playful style and preludes to the fall footwear trends that'll be trickling in the coming months. To get prepared for next season, we're taking notes from the "Delicate" singer and incorporating boots to our own looks. Although Swift's lineup is all from high-end designers, we've gathered options all under $100 similar to the star's. See her summer ensembles ahead and shop our selects here.

Swift smiled as she strutted off in an Unravel off-shoulder shirt, Gucci denim shorts and stitched shiny leather booties from Tod's. We found a similar stacked heel patent version from Urban Outfitters for only $69.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Sloane Seamed Patent Ankle Boot $79 $69

Heads turned as her hot pink New York City souvenir hoodie from Balenciaga brightened up the mood. She teamed the eye-catching piece with Alexander Wang cutoffs and Giuseppe Zanotti flat boots rendered in leopard print (which will be a huge trend in the fall). Our Franco Sarto select with texture and hardware like her luxe buy comes at $42.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

6pm

Franco Sarto Raina Leopard Pony Hair Boots $139 $42

Returning to her apartment after the show, the blonde beauty opted for sexy Stuart Weitzman velvet over-the-knee boots, AGOLDE mini skirt, Faith Connexion plaid shirt and Stella McCartney backpack. Score a nearly identical pair for $42.

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Nordstrom Rack

L4L Lex Velvet Over-the-Knee Boot $120 $42

The songstress showed off her lengthy stems in a printed Fausto Pugsli romper, Linda Farrow oversized sunnies, Kate Spade New York snakeskin print backpack and studded Saint Laurent platform boots. Nab rockstar stompers like hers for $35 courtesy of Nasty Gal.

Gotham/GC Images

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Finish On a High Note Platform Boot $70 $35

