Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Long Legs in Edgy Platform Boots

Hello, legs!

Taylor Swift showed off her mile-long stems in a printed Fausto Puglisi romper, chunky platform leather boots and oversized sunglasses in New York City on Tuesday ahead of her Cleveland, Ohio, stop for the Reputation tour.

While most would pair the summery one-piece with sandals for summer, the pop princess reached for the edgy covered shoes instead, which would often be reserved for chillier weather. However, the city's sweltering forecast didn't stop the blonde from strutting in the stompers, enhancing her supermodel height.

The queen of subtlety completed the outfit with a Kate Spade New York snakeskin print backpack -- perhaps an intentional choice for National Snake Day, which marks the two-year anniversary of when Kim Kardashian West posted a secret phone call between the "Delicate" singer and Kanye West discussing the rapper's controversial "Famous" lyric about making Swift "famous" in 2016.

This isn't the first time the 28-year-old musician rocked boots in the heat. She paired taupe suede over-the-knee numbers by Jimmy Choo with a floral print Faith Connexion mini dress over the weekend.

If you need us, we'll be digging up our boots from last fall.

Get the scoop on why the songstress doesn't write about certain people in the video below.

