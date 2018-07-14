Taylor Swift Plays 'Third Wheel' As Two Fans Get Engaged During Concert Meet and Greet

Taylor Swift knows how to bring people together!

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer couldn't have been more surprised when two fans got engaged during a meet and greet at herReputation Tour concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday. Swift took to Instagram to share the moment, which was captured in a few heartwarming photos in her backstage Rep Room.

"They walk into the meet and greet and he says 'We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour' and then..... 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 #thirdwheel," the GRAMMY winner wrote alongside the slideshow, which featured the couple's surprise engagement and Swift's hilariously genuine reaction.

As it turns out, the groom had been planning the proposal for a while -- but had no idea he'd be able to propose in front of Swift. He created an anonymous Twitter account in June to ask fellow Swifties for help making his proposal perfect.

"Our love story started at a RED TOUR show in Philadelphia back in 2013. Taylor Swift is a huge part of our relationship. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there!" he explained at the time. "We have spent countless hours listening to her music together. I can’t thank Taylor enough for bringing us closer."



Everything came together on Friday night, and the happy couple is clearly still on cloud nine.

"I JUST PROPOSED IN FRONT OF TAYLOR SWIFT IN REP ROOM !!!!!!! Dreams really do come true #RepTourPhilly #RepRoom #ReputationTourPhillyProposal @taylornation13 @taylorswift13," he wrote alongside a few photos after getting engaged. "She called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!"

She called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! #repTourPhilly#Reptourphillyproposal#RepRoom@taylornation13@taylorswift13 — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 13, 2018

Swift is living out her own love story with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, as they recently returned from a romantic Turks and Caicos vacation. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Step Out for Lunch Date in London

Taylor Swift Reunites With Bestie Gigi Hadid in NYC

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show PDA on Romantic Turks and Caicos Getaway: Pic

Related Gallery