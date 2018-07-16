Taylor Swift Gets ‘Stuck’ in Mid-Air During Concert and Handles It Like a Pro: Watch

Taylor Swift has the best view in the house!

The 28-year-old pop star wasn’t afraid to get candid with her fans during her concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. While singing her hit single, “Delicate,” the GRAMMY winner found herself suspended in the air and not moving.

“I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here,” she said in the middle of the song. “It’s a really nice view though.”

When she finally was lowered back down, Swift clued her audience in on the mechanics of the show.

“I feel like it’s really important to be honest with friends, so what you just saw was me going straight up and down in the sparkly basket,” Swift quipped as the crowd laughed. “It was supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I’m just going to figure out what to do next. I’m somehow going to figure out how to get over there.”

So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air... @taylorswift13#ReputationTourpic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp — Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018

As Swift tried to figure out her next move, she explained, “This is such a spoiler alert but I have another flying thing across there that works apparently. She then added to the crowd's delight when she shared that she may just have to simply walk across the stadium.

While Swift had people talking in her ear, she noted, “There’s no way for me to just talk to them so this is all going to play out in front of you.”

Taylor getting stuck and not knowing how to get to B stage (AKA being the cutest human ever) more clips to follow! #reptourPhilly@taylorswift13pic.twitter.com/v3COq68RuG — Meg // FRIDAY THE 13TH (@MegNFry) July 15, 2018

Fortunately, she made it through the show like the pro she is and her Swifties loved her even more for it!

The singer’s been having a blast on her Reputation world tour, and even helped with a funny proposal at one of her meet-and-greets. For more from Swift, watch the clip below:

