Taylor Swift Falls in the Middle of Her Concert and Laughs It Off Like a Pro

Ouch!

Taylor Swift took a tumble on Sunday while performing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as part of her Reputation World Tour, but, no surprises here, the 28-year-old pop star handled it like a pro!

The moment happened as Swift was palling around with one of her dancers while singing her track, “Call It What You Want.”

In one video taken by a fan, the GRAMMY winner slips and falls right on her bottom. She quickly laughs it off and pops right back up, finishing the song like the veteran performer she is.

It’s unclear what caused the fall, though Saturday’s show was soaking wet after it poured at the outdoor venue.

📹 | Taylor laughing off a small fall during CIWYW tonight #repTourMetlife (via @Ashzash) pic.twitter.com/XsniqpBDMI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 23, 2018

“FULL RAIN SHOW Last night we all danced together for 2 hours in the pouring rain – who knows what the Jersey skies will bring us tonight but we’re *ready for it*,” Swift captioned some soggy concert photos.

This isn’t the first thing to go wrong at one of Swift’s shows. Watch the clip below to see what happened when one of her set pieces left her stranded in mid-air:

