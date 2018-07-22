Taylor Swift Bakes 'Best Friend' Selena Gomez a 26th Birthday Cake

Taylor Swift is probably thousands of miles away from her bestie, Selena Gomez, but that's not stopping her from celebrating the former Disney star's birthday.

Swift took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to prove she's ready to "Gomez or Go Home" when it comes to celebrating Gomez's 26th birthday. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer shared a pic of a personalized cake she made for Gomez, featuring various shades of pink frosting. Yellow sprinkles covered the cake, which had a white heart reading "26" in the center. "Gomez of Go Home" was written around the cake's edges.

"Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's bday?" Swift wrote alongside the photo, before referencing the lyrics to Gomez's hit, "Hands To Myself." "I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2."

Swift is set to continue her Reputation tour with another concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, after playing the arena on Friday and Saturday night. Gomez -- who was recently spotted on set of her new zombie movie, tentatively titled Killed in the Head, in upstate New York -- appears to be in California, as America's Got Talent season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal shared pics from a low-key birthday celebration on Instagram.

The "Wolves" singer told ET at the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere last month that she "might be working on my birthday."

"It's OK," she shared. "It is [a good thing]. I'm very lucky. I'm grateful."

In a May interview with ET, Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, opened up about her daughter's strong connection with Swift.

"What I love about that friendship is it's so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship," Teefey said. "It's not about anything else, and it's one you don't just find out here."

"With Taylor, what you see is what you get," she noted. "She is who she is, and that's why she's so grounded and, like, works so hard, and she's always been there for Selena. It's so hard to find someone who is kind of the same audience and it's so cutthroat right now .... they came up together, they just have never parted, so it's really a true friendship."

