Selena Gomez Is the Sassiest 5-Year-Old You'll Ever Meet in Hilarious Throwback Video: Watch

Selena Gomez was a total boss lady from the start.

The 25-year-old singer's mother, Mandy Teefey, shared a priceless throwback video of Gomez from 1997 on Instagram on Tuesday, in which Gomez complains about her day at school. The former Disney star was five years old at the time.

"My teacher said I got to do all this stuff again!" Gomez incredulously tells her mom on the phone. "I have to do it by myself. Teacher said I gotta do it! I'm gonna be crazy, you gotta help me over here."

Gomez then looks directly at the camera with her hand on her hip, sassily telling her mom, "You better, girl."

"You know what I get, a happy face," she also hilariously responds, clearly in a mood.

Teefey wrote that Gomez's 5-year-old sister, Gracie, has a similar powerful personality.

"@selenagomez talking to me on the phone when I was at work asking about her day at school," the 13 Reasons Why executive producer wrote. "My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love. Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes."

ET sat down with Teefey in May for a Facebook Live chat, where she talked about Gomez growing up in the spotlight after getting her memorable start on Barney & Friends alongside Demi Lovato, then finding stardom thanks to her starring role on the Disney Channel's The Wizards of Waverly Place.

"I don't think I regret anything because I really feel like she wanted it -- she wanted to do it -- so I supported her," Teefey said about Gomez pursuing a Hollywood career so young. "And you know, Barney was just in our small town, and I think you're destined to do what you're gonna do, and for her to be picked out of the line -- with Demi, no less -- had Disney not done their world search, we probably wouldn't be here, but there's a reason why that happened."

Teefey also reflected on Gomez becoming a global superstar.

"It doesn't seem weird until I'm out in, like, Wisconsin or something, and someone in line is talking about her and knows what she wore or where she was and I had no clue," she explained. "Because she's an adult. ... I'm extremely proud of her and all the hard work that she did and what she's done and the choices she's made and -- it's your kid. I don't look at her as superhuman."

Watch the video below to hear Teefey speak about Gomez and Taylor Swift's extremely close bond.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez All Smiles in New York Amid Justin Bieber Engagement News

How Selena Gomez Feels About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Engagement (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez Has a 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reunion With 'Brudder' David Henrie at Disneyland

Related Gallery