Selena Gomez Has a 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reunion With 'Brudder' David Henrie at Disneyland

Selena Gomez spent her Fourth of July with an old pal!

The "Wolves" singer reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, taking to Instagram late Wednesday to share highlights from their fun day.

Gomez, 25, and Henrie, 28, who starred as siblings Alex and Justin Russo in the Disney series, celebrated the holiday at Disneyland, naturally.

"Brudder & sissy," Gomez captioned a pic of the two eating popcorn on a set of stairs.

"Family vacation vibes," another post read.

Wizards of Waverly Place premiered on the Disney Channel in October 2007, with its last episode airing on the network on January 6, 2012.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, a few celebrity couples celebrated their wedding anniversaries, including Victoria and David Beckham, who tied the knot 19 years ago.

