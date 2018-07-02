Victoria Beckham Has Worn 14 Different Engagement-Style Rings -- See Her Posh Collection!

Victoria Beckham has quite the impressive jewelry collection.

The 44-year-old fashion designer is celebrating 19 years of marriage with her husband, David Beckham, on Wednesday, and in honor of their special day, ET is breaking down the 14 different engagement-style rings she's rocked ever since the former soccer pro proposed in 1998.

When David asked Victoria for her hand in marriage, he popped the question with a stunning marquise-cut diamond that's reportedly worth $85,000. At the time, the fashionista showed it off as the two were photographed leaving a hotel in Crowe, England, shortly after news of their engagement broke.

Nearly four years after saying "I do," the former Spice Girl was seen sporting a larger, emerald-cut diamond jewel on that finger while attending the 2003 MTV Movie Awards with her husband.

It appears to be the same rock she donned during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City in September 2008.

In April 2004, the brunette beauty showed off another massive sparkler -- a pink diamond from Asprey's that David bought for her 30th birthday -- while attending a party in London.

Victoria wore a much more conservative statement ring two months later as she cheered on David during a soccer match in Lisbon, Portugal.

Since 2007, she's also been seen rocking this cushion-cut emerald, which features pave-set diamonds. It appears to be a favorite of hers, as she's worn it to various events over the years, including the 17th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Award Viewing Party in 2009...

...and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2012.

Reportedly worth $2.6 million (the most expensive piece from her collection), Victoria debuted a gorgeous pear-cut sparkler in London, England, in June 2007.

And Posh Spice's ring collection got even better when a ruby center stone surrounded by diamonds was added in 2009, a gem that looks slightly similar to her stunning emerald piece.

That same year, a yellow diamond appeared on Victoria's ring finger, as seen in pics that were snapped of her leaving London's Claridge's Hotel at the time.

Seemingly experimenting with even more colors, the mother of four rocked a blue sapphire solitaire sparkler to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2010, marking one of her boldest ring choices yet.

She appeared to tone down her jewelry again in February 2012 with this yellow diamond, which she wore to the launch of Britain's GREAT campaign in New York City.

It's not too different from the statement piece she wore two years later, when paparazzi spotted her shopping in Singapore.

And Victoria's quirkiest ring to date -- a gray moonstone gem surrounded by diamonds -- made its debut in June 2015.

One of Victoria's most classic engagement-style rings, a square-cut diamond in platinum, was first seen on the fashionista while she was walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.

And her latest addition? An emerald-cut yellow diamond, which she debuted last month while attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Last September, Victoria had nothing but amazing things to say about her marriage with David during a sit-down interview with ET.

"He's my soulmate, and we really support each other," she said at the time. "I'm so proud of him -- he's such a good, kind person. He's the most fantastic dad, supporting husband as well. And we're partners. When I'm away working, he's at home with the kids, and when he's away, I'm at home."

"He's got a really good heart, an incredible work ethic," she added. "He inspires me daily -- not just how he is with the kids, [but also] the amount of philanthropic work that he does. He's a smart businessman as well -- that's the other thing with David -- and I find that really inspiring. He works really, really hard and he's kind and ultimately, you know, I think it sometimes comes down to the fundamental basics. You just have to be a really kind, nice human being."

