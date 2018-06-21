Victoria Beckham Says She’s ‘Trying to Be the Best Wife’ Following David Beckham Divorce Rumors

Victoria Beckham continues to shoot down divorce rumors.

The 44-year-old fashion designer opened up about her marriage to David Beckham at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York City on Tuesday.

"I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional," she said, according to Hello! "When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David."

Though Victoria admitted that she's "been known to hide in the bathroom at weekends just to send a little email," she praised her husband for how he handles things when she's away.

"I have the support of an incredible husband," the former Spice Girl said. "We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking."

Murmurings of a possible divorce began earlier this month, but a rep for Victoria quickly denied the speculation.

"[Victoria and David are] not divorcing or splitting, and reports to the contrary are false," the rep told ET of the couple of nearly 19 years.

A rep for the couple concurred saying, "It is absolutely not true."

Since the statement was made, the pair has been seen out and about together. On June 10, they attended the Kent and Curwen fashion show at London Fashion Week. Victoria even posted a sweet snap of her husband's hand on her shoulder.

#momentcaptured ❤ 📷 @katrinaisrael A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

Last week, the parents of four joined friends and family at dinner to celebrate the successful efforts of the U.S., Mexico and Canada in their bids for the 2026 World Cup.

"All about families and memories," David, 43, captioned an Instagram post in part.

Here's more on the couple's relationship:

RELATED CONTENT:

David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Celebratory Family Dinner With Their Sons

Victoria Beckham Steps Out With Husband David After Shutting Down Split Rumors: Pics

David and Victoria Beckham Address 'False' Divorce Rumors

Related Gallery